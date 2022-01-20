Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are trying to work out a divorce that the Sixers don't seem committed to following through with. Simmons is seemingly done with the relationship, although the Sixers are still holding out hope all while trying to find the best replacement possible. So far, this has not worked out for the Sixers, and instead, it has just left Simmons annoyed and frustrated as he looks to move on with his life.

This week, it was reported that the Sacramento Kings and the Detroit Pistons all hit the Sixers with big offers, but GM Daryl Morey turned down both of them. In light of these reports, Morey sat down with 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia, where he discussed the possibility of a trade.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

“I can tell you that for sure, there are deals with the Sacramento Kings that would work," Morey explained. While the GM feels like there are plenty of suitors for Simmons, he also feels like there is a very slim chance that Simmons will actually get gone by the deadline. Instead, this is looking like a deal that will have to get done in the summertime.

Despite all of this, Morey is still holding out hope that Simmons comes back, saying “I 100% believe he could play for us again, and he’d be literally the perfect player for us to pair with Joel Embiid."

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates from around the league.