Ben Simmons is the most talked-about player in the NBA right now and it isn't for the best of reasons. As it stands, Simmons is about to be traded by the Philadelphia 76ers, as they feel as though he has not lived up to his potential. While he can put up big numbers in the regular season, he ends up turning into dust during the playoffs, and it has led to a plethora of early postseason exits that have had fans demanding better.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Sixers GM Daryl Morey had offered Simmons to the San Antonio Spurs, as well as the Toronto Raptors. The big issue with both of these offers is that Morey wanted too much. For instance, he wanted the Raptors to give the Sixers Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby, as well as the fourth overall pick. Meanwhile, they wanted upwards of seven draft picks from the Spurs.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Now, it is being reported by sources close to the situation that the Sixers offered Simmons to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, the 7th overall pick, and the 14th overall pick. The Sixers also wanted two future first-round picks on top of that. As you can imagine, the Warriors quickly declined such madness.

The Sixers want to trade Simmons away by tonight, although with these asking prices, it could be a while before a deal is made. Either way, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NBA.