Ben Simmons is easily the most slandered man in the NBA as he is constantly catching strays from both fans and celebrities. During the NBA Playoffs, Simmons played some underwhelming basketball as he was too scared to shoot the ball. This led to some mediocre stat lines that had some fans questioning whether or not he truly has the potential to become a superstar in the league.

In the offseason, Simmons has been a part of numerous rumors surrounding whether or not he will be traded. Doc Rivers has made some interesting comments about the star and with the Sixers looking to get over the hump, there is a very good chance he will be off the team heading into next season.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Last night, the assault on Simmons continued as actor Anthony Mackie host the ESPYs. These awards are meant to celebrate the world of sports although sometimes, players get caught in the crosshairs of some well-timed jokes. In the clip below, Mackie was able to get Simmons good as he pretended to award the Sixers star with a humanitarian award. This award was for building schools and homes with all of the bricks he's thrown throughout the playoffs. While it might be a joke that some consider as low-hanging fruit, it still drew quite a few laughs from the crowd.

Unless Simmons improves his game in the offseason, he can expect these jokes to continue well into next season. These days, he is getting the Paul George treatment although if he gets better and proves it to everyone in the postseason, he can have himself an all-time great narrative shift.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images