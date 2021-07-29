Ben Simmons has consistently been one of the most slandered players in the entire NBA and it all has to do with the fact that he was a mess during the NBA playoffs. Simmons had problems scoring the basketball and his shooting was sub-par, which is a generous assessment if we're being honest. Following this performance, it has become crystal clear that the 76ers want to get rid of Simmons, and now, numerous trade rumors have been circulating online and throughout the Twitter-sphere.

As it stands, there are two teams who have been offered Simmons directly. These teams are the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs. Both franchises could use a guy like Simmons, especially after missing the playoffs. However, it appears as though the 76ers asking price is simply astronomical.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

According to reports from around the NBA, the Sixers wanted Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and the fourth overall pick in exchange for Simmons. Meanwhile, they wanted the Spurs to surrender four first-round picks, three pick swaps, and a young star. Needless to say, the Raptors and the Spurs hung up the phone pretty quickly on those trade packages.

Simmons' recent performances have brought his value down quite a bit, although the Sixers haven't exactly recognized this. As fans noted on social media, Simmons simply isn't worth this much and if the Sixers keep playing hard ball, they are going to be stuck with him this upcoming season.

Reports now suggest that Simmons could be traded by tonight, so keep it locked to HNHH as we bring you all of the latest updates surrounding Simmons and the Sixers.