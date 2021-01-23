Due to his lack of three-point shooting, Ben Simmons has consistently been one of the most criticized players in the NBA, even if he has proven to be a dominant force on the Philadelphia 76ers. To start the season, the 76ers are looking like the best team in the Eastern Conference and Simmons, as well as Joel Embiid, have been the best duo in the NBA. Last night, they proved themselves once again as they defeated the Boston Celtics in what was a close game that eventually skewed heavily towards the Sixers in the fourth quarter.

During the first three quarters, Simmons struggled which led to a lot of vitriol on social media. In the fourth quarter, however, Simmons went off and finished the game with 15 points and 11 assists. This eventually had the fans on his side although based on his post-game comments, it's clear that Simmons doesn't care.

“I don’t give a fuck honestly," Simmons explained when asked about the haters on social media. It was a pretty direct response although you can't help but feel for him considering what he's been through on platforms like Twitter.

As it stands, Simmons and the Sixers are first place in the Eastern Conference and if they keep this up, they will be well on their way to a deep playoff run.