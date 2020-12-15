Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly just signed the largest contract in NBA history, agreeing to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks for the next five years on $228.2 million terms.

The move was expected, but it will surely frustrate people who were hoping to see him move to another squad. There have been rumblings that he could be interested in a future with the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, or Philadelphia 76ers. While he may end up with one of those teams one day, Giannis is locking himself down in Wisconsin with this move, counting up his M's and hoping to win a championship with the Bucks.

At least one player for the Sixers is upset that Antetokoumpo decided to re-up with the Bucks, and that's Ben Simmons.



Sarah Stier/Getty Images

As reactions continue to pour in for Giannis' marquee move to stay with the Bucks, Aussie sensation Ben Simmons didn't need to say much to tell the world how he was feeling about the signing. He solely posted an emoji with smoke coming out of his nose, and that was enough to communicate his current mood to fans. Clearly, he wanted Giannis to play with him on the Sixers.

Of course, this doesn't completely erase the idea that Giannis will ever play with another team. He may be staying long-term with the Bucks, but there's always the possibility that he asks for a trade somewhere down the line.