Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers had a very promising start to the season as they got through Week 12 with an 11-0 record. While going undefeated is no small task, the Steelers were criticized for being a one-dimensional team with a poor rushing offense, and complete reliance on their defense. Last week, the Steelers suffered their first loss of the season in a match against the Washington Football Team, and on Sunday, they lost again, this time at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

Roethlisberger threw for two touchdowns and two interceptions, all while notching 187 yards. It was a poor showing from a team that many still hope can go to the Super Bowl. After the game, Big Ben was extremely hard on himself while speaking to reporter Brooke Pryor. When asked about his performance, he simply said "I'm just not very good, Brooke."

The Steelers will have a chance to redeem themselves next week as they take on a pitiful Cincinnati Bengals team who will be without the likes of Joe Burrow. However, the team no longer has the best record in the league as the Chiefs now hold that title, at 12-1.

With the playoffs coming up in just a few weeks, the Steelers will need to pick it up if they want to bring some momentum into the most important time of the season.

Joe Sargent/Getty Images