After starting the season 0-2, it didn't seem like things could get any worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately for them and their fans, things got a whole lot worse as it was announced yesterday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger would have to miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury. This is a worst-case scenario for the Steelers and with Mason Rudolph under center, there isn't much hope that the Steelers can turn their season around and make the playoffs.

Following the news, Ben Roethlisberger issues a statement about his injury and as you can imagine, he's saddened over having to sit out the season. At 37 years old, Big Ben doesn't have much football left although he maintains he will come back better and stronger.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Per CBS Sports:

"I've been informed that I need season ending surgery on my elbow to continue playing football at the level I expect. This is shocking and heartbreaking for me, to miss this much of a season and feel like I am letting down so many people. I can only trust God's plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season. The Steelers committed three years to me this offseason and I fully intend to honor my contract and reward them with championship level play. I will do all I can to support Mason and the team this season to help win games. I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and fans, and I feel in my heart I have a lot left to give."

The Steelers will take on the 2-0 San Francisco 49ers next Sunday. Needless to say, their season is already in jeopardy.