They may have spent well over a decade apart, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck haven’t been missing a beat since they shared their romantic reunion earlier this year. Over the weekend, the actor proved that he really is made of boyfriend material while defending his girl from a pushy fan in Venice.

According to TMZ, the pair were walking through Italy’s Marco Polo International Airport when a fan who was hell-bent on snapping a selfie with them got a little too close for comfort.

Although they were walking with a bodyguard, Affleck didn’t hesitate to step forward and block the fan from the “On The Floor” singer himself.

Shortly after the father of three’s initial shove, his hired helper stepped in, not hesitating to wrangle the spectator as he tried to take more photos.

TMZ reports that Lopez and her beau then carried on their way throughout the airport with their heads noticeably down, likely in hopes that they wouldn’t attract the attention of anyone else.

It’s been reported that Lopez will be in attendance at tomorrow evening’s long-awaited Met Gala, but it remains unclear if her boyfriend will also be attending.

Affleck was in Venice for the promotion of his latest project with Matt Damon, The Last Duel. At the premiere of the film, the couple made their red carpet debut, which you can see for yourself below.

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

