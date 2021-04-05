It's been a minute since we've heard some new music from Belly, who previously dropped off his last studio album with 2018's Immigrant. Yet the Canadian rapper is currently gearing up to spark a rollout, indicating that his third project will be arriving at some point before the end of the year.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

On that note, he previously revealed that he had already received the seal-of-approval from both Jay-Z and The Weeknd, indicating that the project was done the moment they gave the word. Though that announcement was made at the beginning of January, Belly has once again kicked up a bit of momentum regarding his upcoming body of work. In fact, the Canadian lyricist has officially announced the release of two upcoming singles -- "Money On The Table" with Benny The Butcher, and "IYKYK," both of which are set to arrive tomorrow at midnight.

"Don’t call it a comeback," he captions, alongside the two-pack's cinematic artwork. "Money on the table f/ Benny the Butcher. IYKYK. tomorrow midnight." Special attention should be paid to Benny The Butcher's truly prolific run that's currently ongoing and given Belly's affiliation to Roc Nation, don't be surprised to see him bringing his A-game for this one. And while Benny is a formidable lyricist in his own right, one must never slack when keeping stride with The Butcher.

Expect "Money On The Table" and "IYKYK" to be a hard-hitting drop from Belly, one that will likely set the tone for the project to come. On that note, are you interested in seeing what the rapper has been working on in the years since