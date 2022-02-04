BEAM Shares His New Album "Alien" Ft. Justin Bieber, Jorja Smith & More

Miami's BEAM has been a fixture in the industry through his penmanship and production. He's spent much of his career producing and writing for other artists but his solo ventures have proven that he's a force to be reckoned with. 95 and Crimson Soundtrack were stellar EPs but it was his contributions to Bieber's Freedom. album that put a new set of eyes on his sound.

This week, the rapper finally unveiled his long-awaited debut album Alien. Laced with 19-songs in total, BEAM showcases his versatility without compromising the cohesiveness of his new album. Jorja Smith, Justin Bieber, Landstrip Chip, Zacari, Valee, Vory, and more appear on the tracklist, along with the previously released single, "Anxiety."

Check out Beam's new album below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.