The love Barack Obama has for his wife Michelle is nothing but goals and the former President has never been shy about expressing his unconditional love for his partner. "You have not only been my wife, the mother of my children, you have been my best friend," Obama once stated of Michelle. "You took on a job you didn't ask for, and you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style and good humor."



Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

Since today marks Michelle's 56th birthday, Barack has come through with a short and sweet message accompanied by four black and white images of the couple looking happier than ever. "In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!" he wrote.

Michelle's beloved memoir Becoming detailed lots of information on her marriage to Barack. “One of the reasons why I chose to share so much about our marriage is because I think about young couples and how little we know when we get married about what marriage is,” she stated on being so open on the good times and the bad times. “I mean, nobody’s giving us a guidebook on how to do this thing called building a life with a whole 'nother person.”