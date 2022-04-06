President Joe Biden and Barack Obama have rekindled their iconic bromance. On Tuesday, April 5th, the former leader of the United States made his return to the White House in celebration of the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

As The Guardian reports, Obama was as charming as ever when he took to the podium, even teasing Biden for his love of aviator sunglasses and Baskin Robbins ice cream.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"Coming back here gives me a chance to say thank you and gives me a chance to spend some time with an extraordinary friend and partner who was by my side for eight years," the 60-year-old said earlier today.

"Joe Biden and I did a lot together. We helped save the global economy, made record investments in clean energy, we put guardrails on our financial system, we helped turn the auto industry around, repealed don’t ask/don’t tell. But nothing made me prouder than providing better healthcare and protections for millions of people across this country."

Elsewhere in his speech, Obama discussed the challenges the Democrats faced in getting ACA passed. "It's fair to say a lot of Republicans showed little interest in working with us to get things done," he said, sparking laughter from the crowd.

"But despite great odds, Joe and I were determined because we met too many people on the campaign trail who shared their stories. Our own families had been touched by illness," the father of two continued.

Check out a clip from Barack Obama's remarks above.

