Fresh off the news that following the success of their BAPE HEADS capsules, BAPE would be teamin up with Wiz Khalifa for a dope collection which features a Wizz'ed out BAPE logo, they've now announced a collaboration for an SS19 collection with Medicom Toys. The playful collection will include (as usual) a range of graphic T-shirts, as well as a Shark Hoodie, and even a pillow!

Each item is covered in a unique camo print that was created especially for this capsule, and which combines Medicom Toy’s logo and BAPE’s own Ape Head crest, with bright reds, yellows and blues. The wildly graphic T-shirts feature either a print of the BE@RBRICK, a Medicom Toy logo colored in the same special camo print, or an Ape Head taking appearing as a BE@RBRICK. They will be available in either black or white, a simple backdrop to compliment the complicated graphics and prints. As for the awesome Shark Hoodie, it comes completely in the bold tri-colored print with signature details such as the tiger-printed “a” and “WGM” lettering also found on the hood itself. As an added effect to further distinguish the one-of-a-kind piece, BE@RBRICK ears have been placed on top too. The full Medicom Toy x BAPE range will be available as of Saturday, August 3 at BAPE retailers, bape.com, Medicom Toy retailers, as well as medicomtoy.co.jp.