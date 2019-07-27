Over the last year or so, artists like Big Sean, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, and Lil Yachty have all been turned into cartoon BAPE characters thanks to the BAPE HEADS collections. These artists collabs are always popular amongst streetwear enthusiasts and BAPE is well aware of this. To follow up the success of the BAPE HEADS capsules, BAPE is teaming up with Wiz Khalifa for another collection that will have a similar aesthetic to the ones mentioned above.

As you would expect, this collection will include crewnecks, a zip-up shark hoodie, a regular pull-over hoodie, and t-shirts. The hoodies will only be coming in black and grey colorways while the t's and crewnecks will have a black and white version. The t-shirts and pull-over hoodie feature BAPE's signature character Baby Milo standing to the left of Wiz who is made into a BAPE character. The crewnecks are different as they feature the regular BAPE logo but with Wiz's dreads and sunglasses on.

If you're looking to cop anything from this capsule, you'll be able to do so as of today on bape.com. Prices range from $115 USD to $465 USD with t-shirts costing the least, and shark hoodies costing the most.