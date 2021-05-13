Bang Bang & EST Gee Are Unstoppable In "Catch A Body"

Over the past several months, rising rapper Bang Bang has been a name for himself in the streets of Philadelphia for his relatable and authentic brand of lyricism. At the top of the New Year, he dropped of the six-track project Public Enemy #1, which contained impressive tracks such as "Dead N*ggaz," "Drakos," and "1am In Atlanta." Now, the Phiiladelphia artist has linked up with another exciting up-and-comer: EST Gee, the CMG signee known for his standout verse on Lil Baby's recent Billboard hit "Real As It Gets."

Together, Bang Bang and EST Gee have unleashed "Catchy A Body," a hard-hitting collaboration between two of Philly and Memphis' brightest newcomers.

Clocking in at just under three minutes, "Catch A Body" is a spirited new single that finds both Bang Bang and EST in their element over cinematic production courtesy of ForeverRolling. Bang Bang kicks things off with a slick, confident verse, and EST Gee quickly follows his collaborator's lead with a fiery 16 of his own. Check out the flashy music video for Bang Bang and EST Gee's new single "Catch A Body" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain’t no pretty picture, but I’m shinnin’ n*gga f*ck it

In my hood I’m Puffy, I been in my duffy, N*ggas never punked me

They know G gon’ bust it, in a scuffle And he getting money

I remember She ain't wanna f*ck me Swore that I was ugly