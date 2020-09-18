mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Baby Keem Displays His Signature Energy On "Sons & Critics"

Alexander Cole
September 18, 2020 18:49
Image via Baby Keem
Image via Baby Keem

Sons & Critics
Baby Keem

Baby Keem continues to be one of the most interesting young voices in rap.


Baby Keem was recently featured on the XXL Freshman list and for good reason. His 2019 project Die For My Bitch was one of the most underrated projects of that year, as it displayed Baby Keem at his most energetic. While listening to this song, the influences from his cousin Kendrick Lamar were pretty apparent, even if he doesn't provide the same level of lyricism. Since that project released, fans have been waiting for new music, and today, he came through as he dropped two new tracks, "Hooligan," and "Sons & Critics."

The latter of those two tracks, "Sons & Critics," sees Keem at his most energetic and braggadocios as he goes on his quest to humble the models and all of the music critics out there. With this track, we are also met with a sinister beat that features one of the catchiest piano lines you will ever hear.

Both of these tracks are definitely worth your time so give them a listen, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayy, this that big road rage, this ain't one-way street
Time to flip the regime, welcome to the new me
She don't know when I land, but she know when I leave
This that raw and uncut, this that young Hykeem

Baby Keem
