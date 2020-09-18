mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Baby Keem Drops New Two-Pack Featuring "Hooligan"

Alex Zidel
September 18, 2020 11:06
Hooligan
Baby Keem

Baby Keem returns with a new two-pack, which includes his new song "Hooligan."


Baby Keem is one of the most underrated artists in the rap game right now. Given his connection to Kendrick Lamar, writing for the rapper and earning credits on his most recent work, Keem has earned his keep and built a reputation as a behind-the-scenes general in the studio. He was named to the 2020 XXL Freshman Class, a spot which he certainly worked to get. 

Announcing that he would be back with a two-pack of new songs, people were excited to get a feel for Keem's new material, which is officially out now.

The pack includes "Hooligan" and "Sons & Critics," which are both outstanding. We're highlighting "Hooligan" today, where the rapper details his lifestyle, which has gotten progressively more reckless in recent years. 

Interestingly enough, this was released via pgLang, which is the company that Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free formed earlier this year.

As noted by Genius, this is one of the rare songs that Keem has actually previewed prior to its release. His social media presence is sparse but, since the release of 2019's DIE FOR MY BITCH, he has been rising higher and higher among hip-hop fan's rankings. This new single will surely get him up a few more notches.

What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby Keem countin' through Frito Lay
I get the call and I go
Shawty gon' fuck all my goons, stop it
I am above the buffoons, stop it
I am above all the rules
Look at my wrist, it say "Freeze, freeze"
I need to buy a new neck, neck, neck, neck
I stopped wearin' VVs

