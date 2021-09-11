These past few weeks have been a great time for hip-hop thanks to releases from some of the biggest artists in the world. Just a couple of Sundays ago we were blessed with a release from none other than Kanye West, who came through with DONDA. From there, Drake came out with Certified Lover Boy just last week, which led to a frenzy on social media. With plenty of great tracks to choose from, Baby Keem came through this week and dropped off The Melodic Blue as a way to spice things up further.

All of this was great news for our Fire Emoji playlist which is always packed with the best songs from the latest releases. Coming off of The Melodic Blue, we decided to add two new Keem tracks this week, including "issues" and "south africa." These tracks see Baby Keem exploring his more melodic side and it makes for some immaculate vibes that will give you a new appreciation for the artist.

We also added DaBaby's latest effort with Lil Wayne called "Lonely." From there, Maxo Kream and Tyler, The Creator's latest collab "Big Persona" is also on the list, which is sure to excite fans of both of these artists. We also made sure to include Fivio Foreign's new joint "Story Time," so be sure to give that a listen as well.

You can check out this week's Fire Emoji playlist below.