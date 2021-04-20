B-Real & Freeway Keep One Rolled On "Triple OG"

It's a national holiday for smokers across the globe. Unfortunately, 4/20 isn't exactly as celebratory as it was in previous years because of the pandemic but still, people are at home smoking away. For some of our cannabis enthusiasts, who just happen to be equally fantastic MCs, are blessing us with new heat today.

B-Real slid through with two new records today, both produced by the legendary Scott Storch. Paying homage to the quintessential West Coast cannabis strain, on "Triple OG," the Cypress Hill frontman connects with Philadelphia's Freeway for a smooth banger to run the bass up on your whip while you are hotboxing the afternoon away.

The other record B-Real released earlier today is titled, "Mother Mary" featuring Three 6 Mafia artist and HNHH's Mafia Radio host DJ Paul.

Quotable Lyrics

The hustle is strong, the hustle is on, the paper we flip

Too suspicious, they come and goin', the demons, they chasing me

Been in the game, there's never been one to replace 'em

You were never in the conversation

Never a part of my congregation

Never a thought in my situation

I'm lightin' the night up with my medication



