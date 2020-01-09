Although Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage stood by R. Kelly's side over the past year, it looks like they're beginning to break away. Following weeks of strange online activity by both ladies, the two got into an altercation yesterday which resulted in Savage's arrest. Clary also made allegations saying Clary had sex with her when she was underage, presumably alongside Kells.



Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Savage was released from jail earlier today after being charged with assault. However, Clary doesn't hold hard feelings for Savage but rather, wishes she would "come to her own realization" regarding their relationship with the Chicago singer. "I woke up today happy but torn, I didn’t come to Chicago for Robert... only for Joy, whom he purposely separated us because he knew I’d try to make her go home," she wrote on Twitter. This essentially echoes previous tweets about Kelly from her account, suggesting that he never actually cared about her in the first place.

"Please pray for Joy, this is just tough love so she can come to her own realization at her own timing," she concluded.

Clary isn't the only person who's blaming her relationship with Kelly for the altercation. Savage's father told TMZ that the video of the altercation was a bit sketchy so he wouldn't be able to chime in on that but he continued to place the blame on the "preditor" himself, R. Kelly.