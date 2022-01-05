mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

AzizTheShake, Jiles, Meech, & Luke Bar$ Represent Van Buren Records On "TOLEDO" & "IMAGE OF GOD"

Alex Zidel
January 05, 2022 11:16
IMAGE OF GOD/TOLEDO
AzizTheShake, Jiles, Meech & Luke Bar$

Van Buren Records' AzizTheShake releases a new two-pack of songs with Jiles, Meech BOLD, and Luke Bar$.


Van Buren Records have come through with some bangers over the last year, creeping up out of the underground and introducing multiple rising stars to hip-hop-loving fans around the world. As AzizTheShake, Jiles, Luke Bar$, Meech BOLD, and others continue to grow from the large music collective, they're kicking off the year with a couple of new records as part of VB Tuesdays, with Aziz sharing "IMAGE OF GOD" and "TOLEDO" this week.

The new records are available on digital streaming platforms with a helping hand from Luke Bar$ on "IMAGE OF GOD," and Jiles and Meech on "TOLEDO." With strong bass hits, "TOLEDO" comes alongside a new video showing the guys outside, rapping along to the lyrics. "IMAGE OF GOD" is more of a laidback vibe with introspective rhymes and a chill chorus.

Listen to the two new songs from AzizTheShake and members of Van Buren Records below and let us know what you think.


Quotable Lyrics (from "IMAGE OF GOD"):

I'm made in the image of God today
I wouldn't have it any other way
We ball and shine like we on the parquet
They tear us down and we rebuild each day

AzizTheShake Jiles Meech Luke Bar$ Van Buren Records new music
