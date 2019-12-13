Ayesha Curry is having some fun today at the expense of her baby boy. During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Ayesha & Ellen joked about the size of her 17-month-old son Canon, especially compared to her other daughters Riley & Ryan.

“How old is the youngest?” Ellen asked Ayesha, as the Food Network star began to chuckle. “He’s 17 months,” she laughed. “He’s huge!” DeGeneres replied. “He’s a viking. We birthed a viking,” Ayesha then said, trying to keep a straight face.

Ellen would go on to ask if Canon always looked big for his age, questioning Ayesha about his weight at birth. Coincidentally, Ayesha says he was one of their smallest kids at birth. “He was one of our smallest, he was 6 [pounds] 7 [ounces], so I don’t know what happened,” the mom admitted.

“He looks like he’s 10 years old!” Ellen jokingly said.

Ayesha revealed that her son is so big that when her family does the laundry, the mix-ups in clothes don’t seem to make a difference. “We keep putting him in Ryan’s pants by accident and they fit perfect, he fills them right out,” Ayesha said.

Check out the hilarious excerpt (below).