Ayesha Curry has been highly scrutinized over the years and for some reason, she has become a steady target on social media. There are some celebrities who always attract scrutiny, and as it stands, Curry is one of them. The first time Curry really got on people's radar was back in 2016 when her tweets about the NBA Finals, went viral. From there, Curry was embroiled in a controversy back in 2019 as she made some bizarre comments about not receiving male attention.

Recently, Curry took to Instagram where she posed nude for her new magazine Sweet July, where she is promoting health and wellness. After making the post, Curry was immediately inundated with comments from trolls, who dug up her old tweets from 2015 about being modest.

"Everyone's into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters," on tweet read. Curry immediately replied to the comment noting that the whole thing was taken out of context. Another commenter suggested that Curry once told women that they need to stay covered up, which Curry denied ever doing.

Needless to say, Curry was not having it today, although the commenters simply wouldn't let up. Curry knows this feeling all too well by now, and it doesn't seem like the scrutiny will ease up anytime soon.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images