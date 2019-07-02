A new version of Avengers: Endgame was released in theaters recently and it has a chance to surpass Avatar as the highest grossing film of all time. While projections have the Marvel flick coming just shy of passing James Cameron's blockbuster, there's a chance that Endgame could pull out an upset. However, with footage of the post-credits scenes leaking online, that means that likely even fewer people will be paying for another ticket to see the film in theaters.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As reported by several outlets, including Hype, several of the new scenes in Endgame were leaked to YouTube by fans who had paid to go see it in theaters. Without giving away too many spoilers, the new additions include footage of Hulk and a scene involving Nick Fury and Maria Hill, which explains a plot point in Spider-Man: Far From Home. They were uploaded to YouTube earlier today and many Marvel fanatics managed to get their eyes on the videos before they were taken down. Unfortunately, this means that Avengers will likely keep its spot at No. 2 on the highest-grossing films of all time list.

If you went to go see the re-released version in the theater, what did you think of the new scenes?