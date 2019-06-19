Avengers: End Game is only $45 million dollars away from breaking Avatar's all-time box office record. And considering it's been making almost $1 million dollars a day, still, then we can surely expect the record will be broken in due time. Considerably the movie has done incredibly well, though the same cannot be said of the latest X-Men installment, Dark Phoenix. Moreover, due to the movie's booming success, the directors are now considering re-releasing the movie with some extra, never-before-seen screens. The plan, according to UpRoxx, was confirmed by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige: "We are doing that. I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend."

If it were to go as planned then the release would be this oncoming weekend, though Endgame will face some pretty tough competition from Toy Story 4, Anna and Child's Play. It will also be competing against Spider-Man: Far From Home which will release two weeks afterward. While we do not know what kind of "extra footage" we may expect to see, you can surely expect for the movie to be even longer than the original release. Will you be stepping back into the theatres for Avengers: End Game reloaded?

