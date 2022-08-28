Autumn! Returns With "Golden Child, Chapter 2" Album

For his New Music Friday offering this weekend, rising artist Autumn! dropped off a 7-track project called Golden Child, Chapter 2, which finds him showing out solo across all the titles, proving to his listeners that he doesn't need a star-studded feature list to stand out from the crowd.

Among the new arrivals are "Jay N Bey!" "Inside My Head!" and "Can We Talk!", all of which have emerged as fan favourites in the hours since the project's arrival.

Autumn! didn't have a ton to say while promoting his music on Instagram, though he did tease that he can't wait to show his 428K followers what he's got in store next.

Down in the comment section, fellow performers were quick to hype him up. "Streets need it," Cochise wrote. "Rly been on yo shi, cnt lie," Lil Playah added, with SSG Kobe also dropping by to show some love.

The last project received from Autumn! arrived back in April – Antagonist! – and also boasted a feature-free 13-song-long tracklist.

Stream Golden Child, Chapter 2 on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop updates.

Tracklist:

1. Golden Child 2 Intro!

2. Inside My Head!

3. Can We Talk!

4. Golden Child!

5. Jay N Bey!

6. Should Know Me Better!

7. Myself!