Heading into the YouTube vs TikTok boxing event, there was a lot of skepticism surrounding what kind of boxing we would be made privy to. Many thought the participants would be terrible in the ring, however, it actually proved to be the opposite. The winners of each match had impressive technical proficiency and it made for an entertaining night that surprised a lot of the people that were watching.

The main event was between Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall, and as many quickly found out, McBroom is the much better boxer. Right from the start of the match, McBroom was dominant and he hit Hall with a flurry of punches that left the TikTok star bloody. Eventually, McBroom was able to drop Hall in the third-round, which forced the referee to declare a TKO.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for LivexLive

Hall protested the decision although by that point, it was too late and the fight was ended. McBroom and Hall had a $1 million bet going that stated whoever gets knocked out has to pay the winner seven figures. Since this was a TKO and not a KO, it remains to be seen whether or not Hall is going to give up the cash.

Regardless, this was a much better event than anticipated and when it comes to McBroom, perhaps that fight against Jake Paul is still in the cards.