When Jake and Logan Paul entered the boxing world in 2018, they ended up setting a trend that has yet to come to a close. These days, celebrity boxing matches are all the rage and they are being done by celebrities from all walks of life. For instance, Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter recently got in the ring, although it was a pretty pathetic excuse for a boxing match. Regardless, these kinds of events are making a lot of money and many creators are looking to cash in.

On Saturday, there will be a very special event that is meant to be a showdown between YouTubers and TikTok stars. The two big fights here are between Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall, as well as AnEson Gib and Tayler Holder.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for LivexLive

When it comes to the rules for this fight, it is all quite simple. Each match will be five rounds long and they will, in fact, be judged. This means a winner will most certainly be declared at the end of the fight. These rounds are two minutes each, and when it comes to knockdowns, they will be counted towards the fighters' scorecard. 16 oz. gloves will be worn throughout the fight and knockouts will be allowed.

For many, this is most certainly going to be a bit of a gong show although this is what entertainment has become these days.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LiveXLive

[Via]