Audio Push Drops Off Their New Project "No Rest... For The Blessed"

Aron A.
April 05, 2020 17:04
165 Views
10
0
No Rest... For The Blessed
Audio Push

Audio Push enlists OT Genasis and Eric Bellinger for their new project.


Audio Push is back in action with their brand new EP, No Rest... For The Blessed. The duo kicked the campaign off a few weeks ago with the release of their single, "Thankful" ft. O.T Genasis. The two rappers deliver an eight-track project filled with high energy and impeccable flows. Oktane and Price hold down the majority of the project on their own with the exception of the O.T. Genasis released single as well as "Right Away" featuring Eric Bellinger

It does feel like their latest project is the first they've dropped in a while. Audio Push is known for releasing music at quite a rapid pace. Even though it is just an eight-track, we're hoping they unleash a brand new full-length album before the year ends. 

Audio Push OT Genasis Eric Bellinger
