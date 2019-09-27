It appears Aubrey O’Day had a little issue with a flight attendance while on her American Airlines flight this week. The former Danity Kane singer is accusing the American Airlines flight attendant of forcing her to take her shirt off “in front of the entire plane.”

Aubrey shared the claim on Twitter yesterday, writing, “Never have I flown & had the steward treat me like a punished lil child in timeout the entire flight.”

The singer went on to reveal that she was allegedly told to undress because the flight attendant “didn’t like my shirt.” She says he made her turn the shirt “inside out in order to fly.”

However, the biggest problem from all of this is O’Day's claim that she was forced to expose her breast in front of other passengers to turn the shirt inside out. She says a fellow woman held up a blanket so other passengers didn't see her breast, but they gave her no privacy. “The girl next to me held up her blanket cuz she felt bad,” she added.

American Airlines did respond to Aubrey on Twitter, but she didn’t even want to deal with it because she was so shook. “I gave you his name. I literally have no interest in dealing with your airline any further. I’m that offended and disturbed. I wish I took @JetBlue”