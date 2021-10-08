Atmosphere Releases New Album, “WORD?” Featuring Posthumous MF DOOM Collab

On The Day Before Halloween, Atmosphere delivered a distorted-synth-driven concept album. Now, Slug and Ant are making a return to their roots on their latest release, WORD?.

The 14-track album dropped on October 8 and includes a posthumous collaboration with MF DOOM on “Barcade.” The track serves as a follow-up to “Put Your Quarter Up,” which the trio released two decades ago.

Along with the album, Atmosphere also unveiled a new animated video for “Barcade” which features 90’s game console-inspired visuals. In the clip, each MC is animated as a “final boss” of their level, taking down anyone who dare challenge them with their lyrical genius.

“20 years ago, we put your quarter up. 20 years later, we’re still taking high s chores down and leaving our initials on your screens,” a sneak peak of the video posted to the group’s Instagram account is captioned.

WORD? also features Nikki Jean on “Carousel,” Nino Bless on “Sleepless,” Musab on “Strung,” and Anwar HighSign, BlackLiq, Sa-Rock, Haphduzn, and Lateef the Truthspeaker all teamed up for “Pressed.”

Stream the album below and leave your favourite track in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Fleetwood

2. Something

3. Crumbs (feat. Evidence & Muja Messiah)

4. Woes

5. Strung (feat. Musab)

6. Clocked

7. Sleepless (feat. Nino Bless)

8. Distances

9. Carousel (feat. Nikki Jean)

10. Vanish

11. Pressed (feat. Anwar HighSign, BlackLiq, Sa-Roc, Haphduzn, & Lateef the Truthspeaker)

12. Skull

13. Nekst

14. Barcade (feat. Aesop Rock & MF DOOM)