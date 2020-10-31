Atmosphere Unleash New Project "The Day Before Halloween"

Roughly 25 years in the game and Atmosphere are still pushing the boundaries as far as they possibly can. The famed Minneapolis duo consisting of Slug and Ant returned on Friday with their aptly titled eleventh studio album, The Day Before Halloween. It's a different approach than their other offerings since this one truly does play out like a movie with Ant's production being tinged with retro synths. The album arrived alongside a full-length film directed by Jason Goldwatch.

The Day Before Halloween marks their follow up to 2019's Whenever. Be sure to check out their new project and the tracklist below.