mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Atmosphere Unleash New Project "The Day Before Halloween"

Aron A.
October 31, 2020 16:52
133 Views
01
0
CoverCover

The Day Before Halloween
Atmosphere

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Atmosphere delivers their latest album, "The Day Before Halloween."


Roughly 25 years in the game and Atmosphere are still pushing the boundaries as far as they possibly can. The famed Minneapolis duo consisting of Slug and Ant returned on Friday with their aptly titled eleventh studio album, The Day Before Halloween. It's a different approach than their other offerings since this one truly does play out like a movie with Ant's production being tinged with retro synths. The album arrived alongside a full-length film directed by Jason Goldwatch. 

The Day Before Halloween marks their follow up to 2019's Whenever. Be sure to check out their new project and the tracklist below. 

  1. Where The Road Forks
  2. Space Is Safe
  3. She Loves My Not
  4. The New People
  5. The Future Is Disgusting 
  6. DoubleTown
  7. Stardust
  8. Blotter Acid Reflux Syndrome
  9. Party Crashers
  10. Sleep Apnea
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Atmosphere Unleash New Project "The Day Before Halloween"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject