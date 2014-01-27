In Nino Bless' short career he has worked with Akon ("Changed Man"), his childhood idol Kool G Rap, Joe Budden (on his album "Halfway House"), Styles P, Jarren Benton, Slug Of Atmosphere, Jarren Benton, Rhymefest, Skyzoo, Jean Grae, Nickelus F, Grafh, Crooked I & more. One of the most innovative rhyming wizards of the new generation, with a sound that is maturing each time he drops a song. Nino received high praises for his mixtape "R.O.A.M 2" which dropped in 2013. He's also received praises by fellow rapper Pharoahe Monch, amongst others. Recently Nino released "Rhyme Of The Year," and while Crooked I was on DJ Skee he commented that it "was one of the best rhymes he's heard from anyone, and if someone with the machine behind them released it it would have shut down Hip Hop for the week."