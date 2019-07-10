Atlanta residents who were cruising along the I-285 on Tuesday night got more than they bargained for when a truck spilled open and dolla dolla bills began to rain down on the interstate. Naturally, people stopped in the middle of the road jamming up traffic (for good reason) to jump out and fill their pockets with bills. Luckily, no one crashed and there were no injuries reported.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, the armed truck poured out an estimated $175,000. Unfortunately, for those who grabbed some bills, the police are requesting everyone to return what they picked up. "Those people who do not return the money, we have video, we have tag numbers. We have footage of people on the interstate. What we're asking the public to do is bring the money back, don't make us come looking for you, because if we do that, you probably will be charged,” Dunwoody Sgt. Robert Parsons told the publication.

The rare moment, of course, sparked some reactions on Twitter. "Now the Atlanta PD is asking for the money back and HAD YALL NOT RECORDED then they would no plates to search for. Please stop recording everything," one user wrote, while another added: "Atlanta police asking people to return the money that fell out armored truck 🤣🤣🤣."

Would you grab some cash? And if you did, would you return it after?