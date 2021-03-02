Atlanta Rapper Lil Bike Shows Off His Lifestyle On "Professional"

Think It's A Game Records has grown into one of the most successful record labels operating out of Atlanta, developing artists like YFN Lucci into superstardom. The rap label has an impressive track record, so anybody coming out of TIAG is worth checking out. Lil Bike is one of the latest rappers to emerge out of the city and, with his new single and video for "Professional", it isn't a surprise to see him buzzing.

Releasing the video for "Professional" last week, Lil Bike has watched his numbers continually rise as more eyes are exposed to his content. He starts off racing in a yellow Corvette, delivering catchy melodies with plenty of replay value.

If you're not familiar with Lil Bike, it might be time to start paying attention. Listen to his new release below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Buy all my b*tches Rollies

My b*tches don't cheat

I got a problem, call my shooter, his name Lil Ginobili

Say he already off a Addy, he ain't get no sleep

So he gon' wipe your nose like you got a nose bleed