She took some time to mourn the loss of the late King Von, but it seems that Asian Doll is ready to let new love into her life, this time, with Jackboy. The two have been exchanging flirtatious comments on Instagram for the past little while, leaving followers to speculate what could possibly be going on in the DMs.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Asian Doll received a fan question about her rumoured new relationship.

“So how Jackboy feel that you still wanna call yourself Queen Von,” the person wrote in.

“He don’t give a fuck,” the rapper replied while sipping on her drink. “He don’t give a fuck. He don’t give me jealous vibes.”

“He don’t give a fuck about none of that shit,” she said one last time, driving the point home to listeners.

Although the 24-year-old didn’t outright confirm her relationship with Jackboy, the fact that she’s publicly answering questions about him makes us believe they’re likely cozying up for cuffing season.

Earlier this month, Asian Doll sent out a telling tweet, writing, “when y’all see me with my boyfriend in a couple days mind your business.”

Since Akademiks posted a snipped from the IG Live, people have been doing anything but minding their business in the comment section.

“That’s weird don’t matter if he’s not here anymore. That’s mad weird calling yourself your exes name when in a new relationship,” one person wrote.

“Von rolling in his grave right now,” another comment reads.

How do you feel about Asian Doll keeping the Queen Von name after her exes death? Discuss in the comments.