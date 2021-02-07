mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Asian Doll References Lil Yachty On "Back In Blood" Remix

Alexander Cole
February 07, 2021 09:41
18 Views
00
0
Image via Asian DollImage via Asian Doll
Image via Asian Doll

Back In Blood (Remix)
Asian Doll

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Asian Doll delivered her own twist to Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk's track "Back In Blood."


Asian Doll has been mourning the loss of King Von over these last few months. In order to keep herself occupied, she has continued to work on new music, and recently, she decided to come through with a remix of "Back In Blood," which has proven to be a fan-favorite from Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk.

With this remix, Asian Doll decides to give us some hard-hitting bars that take aim at her biggest detractors. There is also a braggadocios flavor to the track which goes along with Asian Doll's previous material. There are even some Lil Yachty bars in here, which makes the track that much more dramatic.

You can stream the new remix, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Raw lil' bitch, I got them racks on me, can't trick me with that love (No)
See through n****s, 'cause they sus' (Bitch)
Tell me now, is you gon' bust? (What?)
Ain't shit funny, bitches laughin', she the joke, ain't got no cabbage (Uh-huh)

 

Asian Doll
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  18
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Asian Doll back in blood Back In Blood Remix Pooh Shiesty Lil Durk
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Asian Doll References Lil Yachty On "Back In Blood" Remix
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject