Asian Doll References Lil Yachty On "Back In Blood" Remix

Asian Doll has been mourning the loss of King Von over these last few months. In order to keep herself occupied, she has continued to work on new music, and recently, she decided to come through with a remix of "Back In Blood," which has proven to be a fan-favorite from Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk.

With this remix, Asian Doll decides to give us some hard-hitting bars that take aim at her biggest detractors. There is also a braggadocios flavor to the track which goes along with Asian Doll's previous material. There are even some Lil Yachty bars in here, which makes the track that much more dramatic.

You can stream the new remix, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Raw lil' bitch, I got them racks on me, can't trick me with that love (No)

See through n****s, 'cause they sus' (Bitch)

Tell me now, is you gon' bust? (What?)

Ain't shit funny, bitches laughin', she the joke, ain't got no cabbage (Uh-huh)