Asian Doll Is Back With A Vengeance On "Doll SZN Reloaded"

Aron A.
April 08, 2020 15:33
Doll SZN Reloaded
Asian Doll

Asian Doll returns with his latest project, "Doll SZN Reloaded."


2020 has served as a reset button for Asian Doll. Following a year or two under the wing of Gucci Mane, he announced that she was finally allowed to leave the label and resume her career on her own terms. Through a few singles in the year, she maintained that she's still coming at everyone's neck. To solidify that, she released her new project, Doll SZN Reloaded earlier today. Kicking off the campaign for the single, "Come Find Me," she's released her new project in its entirety. Strapped up with eight songs in total and a feature from OTF's rising star King Von, Doll SZN Reloaded is filled with stick talk, high fashion drip, and sexiness. 

Make sure you check out Asian Doll's latest project below. 

Asian Doll king von new project new single
