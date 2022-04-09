Asian Doll has some beef on her hands. As HipHopDX reports, the 25-year-old got into a heated social media exchange with Katie Got Bandz earlier this week as the two recording artists argued over the "Queen of Drill" title.

When promoting a new single on her Instagram feed, Doll wrote, "QUEEN OF DRILL NO BITCH BETTER," prompting Katie – a Chicago-based drill artist – to shoot back with a diss track called "Excuse Me Bitch," on which she demands that her rival not take her previously claimed title.

"QUEEN OF THE DRILL? STOP IT SLUT YOU AIN'T WITH THE SHITS," KGB wrote to the Texas-born hitmaker on Thursday. Not long after, Asian Doll went on a rant of her own, writing, "SUCK MY D*CK. Being loyal get you played with so it’s time to play back with these WACK ASS BITCHES…I’m built for this shit."

She continued, "Watch how the tables turn on everybody that wanna see me FAIL so bad. Ion do shit to nobody you bitches can die eating a fat d*ck, honestly, I'll spit on yo grave cause how everybody treat me is f*cked up but I'm no punk I'm built for this shit so all you [hating] you hoes GONE GET IT."

In response, Katie brought "No Lames" rapper Kash Doll's name into the conversation, writing, "FIRST YOU STOLE KASHDOLL NAME NOW YOU THINK YOU COMING FOR DRILL QUEEN? DAMN BITCH DO YOU ORIGINATE ANYTHING?"

Later on in their feud, the Chicago native called out Asian Doll on her roots, saying, "TEXAS IS NOT EVEN A DRILL STATE BITCH."

"Imagine laying in a bed all day on Twitter watching your whole life go by speaking on a bitch that passed your whole life up x1000000 for some retweets," the "Nunnadet Shit" recording artist quipped back. "You bitches obsessed with being dusty I see."

Who do you think deserves the Queen of Drill title – Asian Doll, Katie Got Bandz, or another artist entirely? Sounds off in the comments below, and check back in with HNHH for more celebrity updates.

[Via]