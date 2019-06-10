Asian Da Brat Unleashes "You FU" Music Video

Asian shares new clip.

Post-UNFUCCWITABLE, Asian Da Brat is still on a rampage, maintaining her signature levels of energy and reassuring fans that her stage name is the only thing that has changed.

This time around, Asian touches down with the music video for "You FU," plucked straight from the UNFUCCWITABLE track list. Directed by Real Jay Money and Mad Visuals, the new clip is a production laced in filtered overlays while Asian recites her lines over the Mike Crook backdrop: "Shawty bite down, I'll break a ni--a heart so fast with an evil ass face/Get some money, lots of hitters, pop a ni--a like a Skittle/Love killers, them the ni--as I date."

Get into "You FU" up top.