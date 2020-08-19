There have been many artists who have come forward to support Megan Thee Stallion as her foot injury heals, but Asian Da Brat shared that the Houston rapper has taken the time for her friends, as well. Recently, Asian Da Brat shared that she was involved in a frightening accident that left her in the hospital. Her brother was also injured in the crash, and after she recovered, she decided she wanted to have fun by hitting up a club with her friends.

"Loyalty at its finest 🤞🏽 she took a jet to support me I’ll never forget I was down on my death bed & she the only person called me making me laugh," Asian Da Brat tweeted alongside a photo of herself with Megan Thee Stallion. "No song or record could buy the genuine love we share. We ride together we die together HOT DOLL GIRLS 4 LIFE."

Over on Instagram, Asian Da Brat continued to sing Meg's praises. "You wouldn’t understand how traumatizing that morning was for me I needed this trip to the club idgaf 🥺 I would’ve had PTSD if it wasn’t for my event I was having that day & my friends that came out to support me ❣️❣️." Megan Thee Stallion responded to all of the love by replying, "Love you fr 🙏🏾💕." Check out the messages below.