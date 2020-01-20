Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin have been married for over nine years and after announcing months ago that they were expecting their first child together, today the model has announced that her baby boy has arrived and the experience has changed their life forever.

Ashley took to Instagram to post an update to her story, detailing that her little man was born on Saturday, January 18th. “At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time,” she wrote.

"Throughout my pregnancy so far I’ve gained 50lbs. And the best part is, I don’t care!" the 32-year-old previously stated. "I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been. Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages - I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best."

Ashley had been sharing numerous photos to her feed of her growing baby bump with most images being taken by her huband. "Justin and I cannot wait to be parents and we are thankful for the love and the support around us. If we could have dreamed of what our lives could have been we would’ve fallen short of how much is truly in store for us."

Cheers to the happy couple and their growing family.