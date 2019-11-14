A$AP Twelvyy Is Speaking "Spanglish" Through Harlem On His New Banger

A$AP Twelvyy slowly released new music throughout the year but it appears as if it might be getting ready to drop a new project. The rapper released a handful of loose tracks. Some of them were freestyles, others were short singles, but overall, he's been testing out new sounds. The latest being "Spanglish," a brand new banger. With his voice pitched up and filtered, he delivers a Playboi Carti-esque delivery as he banks on energy and adlibs over bars. He essentially flexes his very minimal Spanish speaking skills on the track over a cold, winded trap beat.

A$AP Mob recently announced the fourth annual Yams Day which happens on Jan. 17th at Brooklyn's Barclay Center. Pre-sale tickets already went on sale yesterday at 1 p.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale this Friday.

Peep his new song below.