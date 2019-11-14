mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A$AP Twelvyy Is Speaking "Spanglish" Through Harlem On His New Banger

Aron A.
November 14, 2019 15:30
264 Views
00
1
CoverCover

Spanglish
A$AP Twelvyy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A$AP Twelvyy is back with new heat.


A$AP Twelvyy slowly released new music throughout the year but it appears as if it might be getting ready to drop a new project. The rapper released a handful of loose tracks. Some of them were freestyles, others were short singles, but overall, he's been testing out new sounds. The latest being "Spanglish," a brand new banger. With his voice pitched up and filtered, he delivers a Playboi Carti-esque delivery as he banks on energy and adlibs over bars. He essentially flexes his very minimal Spanish speaking skills on the track over a cold, winded trap beat.

A$AP Mob recently announced the fourth annual Yams Day which happens on Jan. 17th at Brooklyn's Barclay Center. Pre-sale tickets already went on sale yesterday at 1 p.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale this Friday.

Peep his new song below.

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  264
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
A$AP Twelvyy new track new song
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS A$AP Twelvyy Is Speaking "Spanglish" Through Harlem On His New Banger
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject