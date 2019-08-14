mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A$AP Twelvyy Drops Brand New Track "Bill Collector"

Cole Blake
August 14, 2019 14:16
Bill Collector
A$AP Twelvyy

A$AP Twelvyy blesses us with a new track.


A$AP Twelvyy just dropped off a new track and you’ll definitely want to stream this one. Right away, the theme of the song is clear. “Bill Collector” takes Twelvyy back to his days before fame. Immediately, the track gives off an aura of paranoia with the repetition of phrases like, “Stop calling my phone,” “Hello?” and “How you get my number?” The beat is fairly straightforward but certainly captivating; it’s nothing if not catchy. Twelvyy’s performance is definitely memorable. The flow switch in the second half of the track is impressive and helps keep you engaged throughout the two minutes and fifty-two seconds of run time. 

The artwork cleverly shows the track's credits on a notice of late payment sprawled out over other papers. Here, fans will notice other minor easter eggs such as “My Last Year Being Broke” and “My First Year Being Rich” stickers. This is a song fans will surely appreciate. The track doesn't seem to directly reference the recent arrest of fellow A$AP mob member, A$AP Rocky. Earlier today, Rocky was officially found guilty of assault by a Sweedish court.

Quotable Lyrics:

What’s brackin’? What’s poppin’? 
We mobsters, we mobbin’
We stabbin’, we robbin’
We bangin, get shootin’

 

