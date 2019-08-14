mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A$AP Twelvyy Comes Through With A Double Dose On "Kratez"

Aron A.
August 14, 2019 16:19
Kratez
A$AP Twelvyy

Twelvyy marks his return with two new singles.


It's been an eventful day for the A$AP Mob, to say the least. While we were hit with the unfortunate news that A$AP Rocky was found guilty of assault stemming from an incident in late June, we also got some new music from members of the Mob. Twelvyy's been slowly unleashing new tunes over the past few years since dropping his debut album, 12. As the Mob prepares to flood the streets, Twelvy comes through with some new music for his fans.

Twelvyy already blessed fans with "Bill Collector" but he also dropped off another single as well titled, "Kratez." Over bass-thumping production, Twelvyy drops off a certified banger with "Kratez." The rapper's pair of singles seem to be a strong indication that he'll be coming through with a new project sometime soon. Either that or Cozy Tapes Vol. 3 will be arriving shortly.

Quotable Lyrics
Need them acres and estates
Bust a move, I bust a plate
Got it poppin' out of State
Play the block, I'm on a krate

A$AP Twelvyy Comes Through With A Double Dose On "Kratez"
