It's been a rough summer for A$AP Rocky, to say the least but it ended on a high note. After spending several weeks in a Swedish prison, he was finally released and came back to the States. Unfortunately, there was legal drama waiting for him at home. The rapper was sued by his ex-manager over unpaid commissions for $1.7M. It's a hefty chunk of change but thankfully, the two have come to a resolution.



According to The Blast, Rocky and Eugene "Geno" Sim have told the judge that they're dismissing all claims against each other. The document states, “IT IS HEREBY STIPULATED AND AGREED, by and between the undersigned, the attorneys of record for Plaintiff Eugene Sims (“Plaintiff”) and Defendant Rakim Mayers (“Defendant”), that whereas no party hereto is an infant or incompetent person for whom a committee has been appointed and no person not a party has an interest in the subject matter of the action, the above-entitled action, be and the same hereby is discontinued, with prejudice and without costs or attorneys’ fees to either party as against the other. This stipulation may be filed without further notice with the Clerk of the Court.”

After Gino sued Rocky, the rapper accused his former manager of breaching their contract and ultimately filed a countersuit. Now that both cases have been put to rest, hopefully, Rocky slides through with more music to follow up "BABUSHKA BOI."