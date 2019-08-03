What a whirlwind of a 24-hour cycle it's been for A$AP Rocky, finally let go off by Swedish authorities, until further notice. As of this moment, A$AP Rocky is officially back on American soil, courtesy of LAX in Los Angeles. TMZ was the first to capture video and photo evidence of the return leg. As the below video so aptly demonstrates - how could a babushka pose any harm to the public? It's completely unfathomable.

Steven Lawton/Getty Images

Yes indeed, A$AP Rocky was proudly bearing his favorite headwrap upon re-entering the United States. According to TMZ, the rapper was in a joyful mood, as he stood in the LAX parking terminal for 45 minutes on end - hugging, shooting the s*t, and posing for photos with members of the public, those happened who upon him in that babushka disguise. Check the video reel here.

Given the circumstances, Swedish authorities have either yielded upon their rigid position or come to realize the babushka is not a flight risk at all. Either way, A$AP Rocky has shown himself to be ever-so graceful in spite of the alleged "inhumane conditions" in his jail cell. Although his entourage vehemently stands opposed to the rhetoric, Flacko has insisted that he doesn't think his detainment was racially motivated. Keep it locked for developments in the case, as they become available to the Associated Press or otherwise.