Ever since his run-in with Swedish police last year, A$AP Rocky has been taking it easy. The New York rapper released "Babushka Boi" and appeared as part of a few featured appearances, but that was basically it for his 2019 output. His fans had anticipated an album to complement his Injured Generation tour, but he ended up performing select choices from his experimental Testing project instead. Without releasing any new material in half a year, people have been going crazy for new material from the Harlem star and, upon searching for the goods online, some fans came across a couple of leaks.



As reported by HipHopNMore, the superstar fell victim to similar circumstances earlier in February when two tracks, titled "Blur" and "Death Wish," allegedly were uploaded to the internet unofficially. It would appear as though the same thing has happened yet again but this time, Flacko is accompanied by two of his friends.

Two unreleased songs have allegedly been found on the web by fans of A$AP Rocky and they both have some help on them. The first is called "2 Piece" and it is rumoured to include Juicy J. The second is "Night School," which is said to have a verse from Young Thug. We cannot confirm the existence of these leaked songs at this time.

In May, it will have been two years without an album from A$AP Rocky. Do you think he will bless us again this year?



