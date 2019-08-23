A$AP Rocky is getting back into the flow of things after he was convicted of assault in Sweden earlier this month. The rapper was at the center of international attention after he was arrested for a fight he got into. Presidential forces came into play and things got a bit messy on an international relations tip. Since his release, he's played a few shows and made a few appearances here and there but for the most part, he's been remaining lowkey and enjoying his general freedom in America.

Last night, the rapper and his manager had a pretty low-key evening as they headed to Le Poisson Rouge in Greenwich Village to peep The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown. A source close to PageSix revealed he was coasted in the club around 7 p.m. to check out the venue itself before making his return a few hours later where he was kickin' it in the VIP. The rapper's outing was mainly to show love to the band as he kept a low profile during the night.

"He was nice to everyone but he was really there as a fan to see a legendary artist perform and not to take attention away from that,” a source said. “They loved the show and A$AP bought some vinyl at the merch table before leaving.”

Clearly, Rocky is still dodging the president's calls.